Raiders Rookie DB Receives High Praise from Former Coach
The Las Vegas Raiders had what most would consider a successful draft haul, as they addressed nearly every position of need in this year’s NFL Draft. General Manager Tom Telesco and the Raiders filled many voids via free agency early in the offseason, then used the draft to fill as many remaining holes as possible.
One of the positions the Raiders addressed was the safety position, where they added depth by selecting Trey Taylor from Air Force in the seventh round. Taylor, last year’s Jim Thorpe Award winner registered over 200 tackles during time with the team. He’d also register six interceptions and defend 13 passes while at Air Force.
During Mountain West Media Day, Air Force coach Troy Calhoun elaborated on Taylor's traits and how much of an asset he would be valuable be to the Raiders.
“I could go on and on forever about that young man. Awesome doesn’t describe how special he is as a human being,” Calhoun said. “A truly remarkable person with just the spirit and heart he shares with every person with which he interacts. The pure verve and competitiveness and the unbelievable drive he has to continue to improve and get better is unmatched. He’s just made of the best stuff through and through.”
Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly echoed similar sentiments on the talented defensive back shortly after he was drafted. Kelly and the Raiders front office made it a point to consider a player’s qualities on and off the field before drafting them, and considered Taylor’s worth adding to the roster.
"I think the thing that we saw with him first of all, speaking of his character and things outside of football, is his top-notch work ethic,” Kelly said. “He's a leader both on and off the field. He exemplifies everything you want from a teammate and a person. Then you turn on the tape, and you see a guy that plays the game the right way, has a physicality about his game, and he had three interceptions last year. We saw a guy that can come in, get acclimated to our system, potentially contribute on defense, but also come in and have value on special teams and fourth down, and that was important for us.”
