Raiders Rookie G JPJ: 'I Have So Much Respect For' the Chiefs
Sunday will be the first of two games in a month that the Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
For the Raiders to win Sunday's matchup at Allegiant Stadium, they are going to have to score on the offensive side of the ball and have extended drives to not only let their defense catch its breath but also to keep the best quarterback in football on the sidelines. It will not be an easy task for this struggling Raiders offense.
The Chiefs' defense is playing its best ball of the Mahomes era. For the rookies on this Raiders offensive line, they are going to be given all they can handle and more.
One thing we have learned about these Raiders rookies, though, is they are not afraid of the challenge. They are ready for it and love the opportunity to go up against a good defense.
"I mean it is a huge deal; I am going against such greatness like them and such a great team," Raiders offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. "I think that is such a great challenge. Such a great opportunity. I have so much respect for those guys. So much admiration for what they do and how they win. Their winning culture and program. Especially Chris Jones being such a great defensive tackle. It is going to be super fun. And I'm excited."
Powers-Johnson has been playing good football for the Silver and Black. And coaches rave about his work ethic on and off the field.
"I feel like I play physical," he said. "And I feel like I give great effort, in every play. And I think I am improving my technique and fundamentals, and I am going to continue to do that. Definitely physicality and finish. I try to be great with my hands. You go against a team like the Rams. They have guys that are quick and great with their hands. You have to be great with your hands, too. ... That is the kind of player I am and the players I play against."
