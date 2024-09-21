Raiders' Rookie OL To Make NFL Debut
Through two weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders have had their fair share of struggles on the offensive line, specifically when trying to run the football. With multiple starting roles up for grabs, rookie left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson will make his debut for the Raiders on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
The Draper, Utah native was unfortunately sidelined for the first two weeks of the regular season and the entire preseason due to an undisclosed injury.
As a second-round pick out of University of Oregon, Powers-Johnson is an absolute wrecking ball on the offensive line from his time with the Ducks. He won the 2023 Rimington Trophy, awarded to the best center in all of FBS college football.
Powers-Johnson is making the position adjustment from center to left guard but from what head coach Antonio Pierce had to say in Friday's press conference, Pierce is ready to see him compete for the first time in the Silver and Black.
“We’ll see, thinking like all of us right?" Pierce said. "We didn’t see him in the preseason, haven’t had an opportunity to get him suited up and ready to play in the first two games. He had a really good week of practice last week; if you watched the games, he was one of the biggest guys, getting everybody pumped up on the sideline. Just that energy, that fountain of youth, and obviously that aggressiveness that he has, looking forward to seeing it. When he gets in the game my eyes will be right to him.”
For a guy that has yet to take a live snap in the NFL, Powers-Johnson's approach to a question asked to him regarding his role on Sunday, was humble and confident. Exactly what you want from a rookie.
“I feel like I can help in any way that I can," Powers-Johnson said. "They drafted me for my physicality, my attitude, and I’m just gonna give it 100% as best as I can. If I’m out there, I know I'm gonna give it 100% and contribute in some way”
The Raiders still have questions as to who is a part of a concrete starting offensive line for the rest of the season. Powers-Johnson has a chance to surprise not only the Raiders organization but also the entire league.
