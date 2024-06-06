Raiders Rookie Tommy Eichenberg is an 'Old-School' Linebacker
The Las Vegas Raiders got a special young linebacker when they selected Tommy Eichenberg in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Eichenberg is, of course, brand new to the NFL, but his linebackers coach, Mike Caldwell, sees the traditional NFL linebacker he's grown accustomed to watching and playing with throughout his many years as a player and coach in the league.
"Tommy, he's a football guy," Caldwell told reporters on Tuesday. "He's a guy that, being from from Ohio, understands what football means. And he's a tough, hard-nosed, old-school linebacker. He has his pen out, taking notes, he's really diligent in trying to learn the game and so far, he's done a real good job. And we're just ready for him to keep progressing."
Eichenberg isn't the only linebacker in the room who carries that "old-school" mentality.
"[Robert Spillane is] a guy that -- him and Tommy both, and Luke [Masterson], you can throw Luke in there also -- those are old-school linebacker guys that are in a new-school age. And they're able to adjust and be able to play the pass game that we need and also be physical when it's time to be physical. So, we're excited about the guys, and the game has changed, but football's still football. Still got to tackle the guy with the ball. He might be a little bit smaller, might be going to the sideline and not going straight ahead at you, but the game is still the game."
Eichenberg enters the NFL after spending five seasons at Ohio State, where he went to two College Football Playoffs. He comes off a 2023 season in which he was named the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and was selected to the All-Big Ten First Team. Eichenberg posted 82 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 1.0 sacks and a forced fumble in 10 games.
The year prior, Eichenberg tallied a career-best 120 tackles, 12.0 for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception. He was named to the All-Big Ten First Team for that season as well. He was also named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, CBS Sports, Walter Camp, The Sporting News and the Football Writers Association of America.
