Raiders Running Back Continues to Make an Impression
No position on the Las Vegas Raiders’ roster this upcoming season will have as much of a new look as the running back position.
After running back Josh Jacobs accounted for a large majority of the Raiders’ carries over the last five seasons, the Raiders will now have a backfield that consists of four backs who can be assets in new Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy’s system.
Three of the four running backs the Raiders have on the roster have at least some experience in the National Football League. Veteran running backs Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, and Ameer Abdullah will lead the way for the Raiders’ rushing attack this upcoming season. However, rookie running back Dylan Laube has had a productive training camp so far, much to the delight of Coach Antonio Pierce.
“It's translating to the film,” Coach Pierce said about Laube’s abilities after seeing him in pads for the first time. “Sometimes you watch his film in college and say, ‘Well, the guy played at New Hampshire. Can he do that in the NFL?’ And you come out here and it's like, ‘Wow, 9-on-7, pops.’ You know blitz pickup, catching the ball out of the backfield, like he's working.”
Pierce noted another rookie, offensive lineman Delmar "DJ" Glaze has had a productive training camp in addition to Laube. Pierce feels both rookies have done a good job of making the best of their limited opportunities in camp.
“And the thing about it, it's not flashy,” Pierce said. “If you don't really watch practice closely, you might miss him here and there. But if you really watch the body of work, again, going back to even DJ Glaze, you’re talking about these rookies as being consistent. And that's hard to do at this age because they get a little bit tired. They've been training since January of this year, getting ready for the league, and now they got that opportunity, and he's making the most out of it.”
As the Raiders try to improve upon what was a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, they will undoubtedly depend on multiple rookies this upcoming season, whether in a starting role or in a reserve role. The Raiders plan to use training camp to make sure those players are prepared when called upon, regardless of where they fall on the depth chart.
