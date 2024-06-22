Raiders Safeties Coach Alexander Has Some Familiarity With DC Graham's Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders not only have one of the best defenses -- on paper -- in the league, but they have one of the top defensive coaching staffs as well.
One of those coaches was one of their many new additions to the staff this offseason -- safeties coach Gerald Alexander.
Alexander, who comes off two seasons as the Pittsburgh Steelers' assistant defensive backs coach, hasn't had a very tough transition since joining the Raiders this offseason.
The safeties coach and former NFL defensive back is coaching under the great Patrick Graham, one of the league's top defensive coordinators. Fortunately for Alexander, he already had a bit of a tie to Graham's defense coming in.
"The development of my relationship with PG [Patrick Graham] has been great," Alexander told reporters earlier this month. "I've known about PG for a couple years now. He had actually left Miami in 2019, and I went to the dolphins in 2020 and we've kind of worked obviously with the same people. So, some of the same terminology wasn't as hard for me to grasp because a lot of the stuff was similar to my experience in Miami.
"But he's been awesome. He's been great in regards to my personal development for what I need to be for this group. As far as the things that I'm providing, I'm providing to make his vision a reality with our group. And so whatever that's needed for me to be done to provide the information, provide the clarity, build a culture that's reflective to the things that we want to get done from a behavior standpoint in order to get the performance that we're looking for and the results that we're looking for. So, as of right now, it's been great, and we'll continue to do that going forward."
Having Graham as a mentor should be quite valuable for Alexander, who enters just his fifth season as an NFL coach. Between his playing experience and Graham's guidance, Alexander could be a great leader for the Raiders' safety room this coming season.
Alexander served as Miami's defensive backs coach for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Graham was the Dolphins' defensive coordinator for the 2019 season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.