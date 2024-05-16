Raiders' Schedule Gives Them a Chance to Start Off on the Right Foot
The National Football League released each team’s schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday. The excitement surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders’ upcoming season was already gaining momentum. After seeing how their first eight games were scheduled, the excitement surrounding the team will only continue to increase as the season draws near.
After a difficult start to last season, which the team was never able to recover from, the Raiders have a favorable slate of games to start next season.
The Raiders will start their season on the road in an AFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Chargers and the Raiders usually have intense battles, the Raiders will likely be favored to win that game. Los Angeles is the Raiders' second home.
After spending their training camp in Costa Mesa, California this summer, their season opener against the Chargers could quickly turn into a home game for the Raiders.
Then, Las Vegas will travel to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson, last season’s Most Valuable Player. This could be the Raiders' most challenging game until they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas on Oct. 27. After starting their season with consecutive road games, the Raiders will have two successive home games that are very winnable.
The Raiders’ home opener will be against the Carolina Panthers. The following week, they will play the Cleveland Browns at home. Las Vegas then takes a quick trip to face the rebuilding Denver Broncos and returns home the week after that to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After starting last season 1-4, the Raiders have a legitimate chance to win three or four of their first five games next season. This would be an ideal start to Coach Antonio Pierce’s first entire season as the team’s permanent head coach. Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has spent his first offseason at the helm, adding much-needed depth to the roster.
Telesco has improved the Raiders’ roster enough that they should be favored in most of their first five games of the season. Unlike last season, the Raiders have a roster that should be able to contend with every team they play this season. As they look to improve on the second half of last season, their schedule sets up favorably to open the season.
