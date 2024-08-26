Raiders Searching for Defensive Lineman That Can Handle the Trenches
With the preseason in the rearview mirror, the optimism for this year's Las Vegas Raiders team continues to linger. Throughout training camp and the three games, there have been starting spots maintained and earned. However, there are still backup positions still in the air and discussions are being made to determine who is in and out of this year’s 53-man squad.
Arguably the most exciting and promising unit on this year's team is the defensive line. Anchored by one of the most dominant players in the league in Maxx Crosby. Projected to assist Crosby in that first-string group are interior linemen John Jenkins and Christian Wilkins and on the opposite side of Crosby Malcolm Koonce.
Last season the Raiders accounted for 46 sacks. Crosby led the way with 14.5 and Koonce with eight. Another year of experience and the addition of Christian Wilkins coming from the Miami Dolphins, should promote another year of success for this group behind DL Coach Rob Leonard.
Leonard is in his second season in the Silver and Black and 11 years as a coach in the NFL. He has figured out his starting unit, but his biggest challenge might be the guys he sends out to replace them during games.
Tyree Wilson, Byron Young, Adam Butler and Janarius Robinson are a few major names of guys that could likely be behind this starting line, but other names like Matthew Butler, Charles Snowden and Elerson Smith made some plays as well. Young, Butler and Snowden all recording a sack against the San Francisco 49ers.
It’s important to also know as a fan that being in the trenches, means they have to do the dirty work. Tackles on the stat lines are easy to note, but filling the gaps and taking on blocks are more important than stat lines like tackles or sacks. Doing the dirty work and making things happen when the starters are catching a breather are important plays throughout the game and the idea behind Leonard’s group.
“Our whole room is kinda filled up with, like I said, a lot of different personalities, but a lot of those chip on the shoulder type players,” Leonard said.
Having the chip on-the-shoulder mindset is how this second group will make plays during games and that same mindset will be the difference in making this team or not for some of the linemen fighting for a spot on the team.
