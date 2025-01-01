Raiders Seeing the Fruits of Productive Draft Classes
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the best draft hauls. However, that has arguably not been the case for their past few drafts, which have landed the Raiders some of their most productive players yet.
The Raiders have undoubtedly had a disappointing past couple of seasons. However, injuries and other circumstances have allowed the Raiders to give plenty of playing time to young players they recently drafted, who may not have generally seen as much under normal circumstances.
It is worth noting that many of the backbreaking injuries the Raiders suffered this season were to critical starters, who the Raiders also drafted.
The Raiders' young players have had their growing pains, which is to be expected when so many young players are playing once. Still, they have performed admirably this season.
Numerous times this season, the Raiders have featured over 20 players who have been in the league for three seasons or less. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce credited them with productive outings.
"Yeah, no doubt," Pierce said. "I mean, all these guys constantly played, 20-plus guys played again yesterday. And the one I'll talk about, and it went back to training camp, DJ Glaze. I mean, when you don't talk about offensive lineman, you don't mention his name. I know he had some penalties early on, but each and every week just accountable.
"You don't see pressure coming from this side. He does a good job in the run game, could get better there and understanding that. But for a guy who I didn't expect to start as much as he started and play the way he's played consistently, it goes back to training camp, and I've been speaking highly of him. Isaiah Pola-Mao would be another one, for example. Jonah [Laulu] and Zach Carter inside. I thought those two D-tackles, over the last six weeks, have constantly improved."
Pierce also noted how wide receiver Tre Tucker has improved throughout the season.
"We've seen them constantly make plays and put themselves in a position to earn more reps," Pierce said. "And then, obviously, you can't speak enough about Tre Tucker as well. I thought an outstanding job yesterday. Some good opportunities there for him. Big-time catch down at the end zone. Just improving, then we put him back there as the returner, and I think he had a 10-plus return.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE