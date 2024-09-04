Raiders' Special Teams Could be a Difference-Maker This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders struggled in many areas last season, especially on offense.
The Silver and Black had difficulty doing nearly everything on offense. They failed to run the ball consistently and struggled with quarterback play almost the entire season. Last season, one of the most pressing issues for the Raiders’ offense was the inability to execute explosive plays, which led to significant gains. This made it easy for opposing defenses to contain the Raiders’ offense to minimal scoring.
This offseason, Coach Antonio Pierce was determined not to let that be an issue for the Raiders' offense again this season. Pierce hired Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy to bring a more modernized offense to the Raiders, which is focused on explosive plays. Pierce and the Raiders also did other things to help the cause.
The Raiders used the 13th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft to help add talent to the offensive side of the ball. General Manager Tom Telesco selected tight end Brock Bowers, hoping to make the Raiders' offense more dangerous. Bowers was added to an offense that already had numerous talented pass catchers, now under an offense that can best feature each of their respective skill sets.
Along with adding to the roster and coaching staff, the Raiders held a quarterback competition over the offseason. Veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II won the contest, beating second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell. As the Raiders faced some of the best defenses in the National Football League last season, Minshew's win also gives the Raiders the best chance to be explosive.
However, football has three phases, which the Raiders hope to use to their advantage as they search for as many ways as possible to create explosive plays. For all the changes Pierce and the Raiders have made to the offensive side of the ball, a more explosive special teams unit could aid his search for a more explosive offense.
The NFL has implemented a new kickoff rule, which could play right into the Raiders’ hands. They have multiple players who are fast enough and talented enough to make the most of the advantageous changes to kickoffs. The Raiders had various examples in the preseason of how much potential their special teams unit has. Finding a way to get the most out of every kickoff and punt return could be the difference between winning and losing games this season.
