Raiders Spillane the Most Underrated Defender in the NFL?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had success as of late, but success will not be the main word to describe the Raiders season. Going into Week 18, the Raiders sit 4-12, as the stars did not allign for the Raiders this season. Though fate was not on the Raiders side as a whole, it was for their best defender.
Robert Spillane has been the best unkept secret in the NFL for a second season in a row. Since joining Las Vegas, Spillane has taken his game to a different level. Spending his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Spillane saw a massive change in his game since dawning the black and sliver.
On the 2024-25 season, Spillane has totaled 142 total tackles, which ranks him sixth overall among qualified defenders. He also sits in the Top 10 for solo tackles this season, racking up 85, sitting in sixth place once more.
Over his two seasons, Spillane has averaged 145 per season, as his 142 total tackles in 2024-25 is just six shy of his career high, which he set last year with the Raiders. In two years, Spillane has 290 tackles (and counting), 167 solo tackles, as he set a new career high this season, and 22.5 stuffs.
While Spillane has been elite since joining the Raiders, his work has gone under the radar given where the Raiders sit in their standings. Safe to say that if the Raiders were among the leagues best teams this season, more people would know Spillane's name. Just because Spillane is underrated, does not mean he hasn't been given his flowers this season.
"Raiders MLB Robert Spillane is THE MOST underrated player in the NFL. In addition, he is one of the nicest human beings you have ever met. Straight DAWG," Sports Illustrated's Raider Beat Writer Hondo Carpenter said in a tweet.
Spillane is set to become a free agent after the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign, and if he does move on from the Raiders, Spillane will always be remembered by the Raider Nation for his excellent contributions over the two seasons. Never missing one game an dropping elite numbers, Spillane could be the best defender hitting the market this offseason.
