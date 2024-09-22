Raiders Star DE Maxx Crosby Still Not in his Prime
We all know how great Las Vegas Raiders start defensive end Maxx Crosby is.
Some even see him as the best defensive player in the NFL. Often overlooked, Crosby keeps working hard and making plays for this Raiders defense. Crosby has gotten, and continues to get, better every season. This is Crosby's sixth season in the league, and he has not even reached his prime years yet.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and the Spun's Matt Hladik talked about how great Maxx Crosby has been for the Raiders in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I want to talk about Maxx Crosby, who is just playing at a level unseen even for him," Carpenter said. "Which is amazing. I said all along, that he is a top-five player in the entire league. The only player in the league that I would even entertain as a better defensive player, and I think it is a very fair conversation is T.J. Watt. Who I think is elite. I think the two of them are one a and one b and you could agree on which, both parties would be right. When you look at him [Crosby], he has not even hit his prime yet. How good is he playing? How good can he be?
"Maxx Crosby came out last week with two sacks, he is all over the field," Hladik said. "He is making those types of impact plays. I think just the intensity he plays with and the fact that he can impact the game not just by getting sacks but by just being a disruptive force. There is only a handful of guys in the NFL that could do that consistency, him, T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons. ... Maxx Crosby is one of them. I think he has been in the league for six seasons. This is a guy that is going to be around for a while longer. He is not up in age. You are getting him in his prime. It is a treat for Raider fans.
Crosby also makes his teammates better, sharing his knowledge about the game and always being there for them if they have any questions. His work ethic has been known to be the best in the business. Crosby is a Raider and wants to take the Raiders to the playoffs and help re-instill their winning culture.
