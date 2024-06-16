Raiders' Star Receivers' Early Impressions of Rookie Brock Bowers
The Las Vegas Raiders gained another receiving threat this offseason when they drafted the best tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brock Bowers.
Bowers, who expected to be an elite offensive weapon in the league, is joining two players who have already established themselves as great wide receivers -- Jakobi Meyers and six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams.
These two were the club's receiving leaders last year, but the addition of Bowers may change that this coming season.
Regardless of where the three end up on the stat sheet by the end of the season, the trio is sure to pose a challenge for opposing defenses.
Adams and Meyers like what they have seen so far from their new teammate.
"Yeah, that's BM, man," Adams told reporters on Wednesday. "That's what I call him, BM, that's the businessman. He doesn’t care about nothing else other than just locking in on football. And I could see it in his eyes. I tried to tell a joke and get him to laugh talking to the rookies, did a little panel with him a couple of weeks ago. And I mean, sitting there stone faced, didn't laugh at the thing I said. And so, I was like this is BM right here. I told him that yesterday, I gave him his nickname. So, I definitely know. I see what he's about, I’ve seen the tape. He's a big, strong dude and he's focused and driven, so sky's the limit for him."
Meyers, who enters his second season with the Silver and Black, also spoke on the rookie tight end's commitment to the game.
“I like Brock a lot. He showed up ready," Meyers told reporters on Tuesday. "You could tell he cares about football. He wants to do everything right. He finishes every time. That’s a good player. I see why he had so much success at the last level.”
It may take time for Bowers to adjust to the pace of an NFL game, but some are already anticipating him to be one of the best tight ends in the league. If that expectation becomes a reality, the Raiders should be able to thrive in the passing game.
