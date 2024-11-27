Raiders' Starting QB Will Battle Short Week
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in a Black Friday showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Raiders have lost seven consecutive games, and nothing would be more demoralizing than losing to their most bitter rival to make an eighth.
The Chiefs are 10-1 despite not playing their best football. The Raiders have already lost to them in an October 27-20 battle at Allegiant Stadium. Coach Antonio Pierce wants nothing more than to defeat Kansas City on a holiday again.
That will be an uphill battle based on how poorly the team has played and because the Chiefs continue to escape games with victories. Pierce's team will need to put in a Herculean effort to pull off the upset this time around.
The Raiders preparing on a short week is one element that makes this game tough. Pierce does not yet know who his starting quarterback will be.
Aidan O’Connell suffered a thumb injury last month and landed on injured reserve. The latest injury report shows last year’s half-year starter was a full participant on Tuesday. The belief is that O’Connell is in line to start.
If he cannot go, O’Connell would serve as the backup to Desmond Ridder, who the team signed off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad after O’Connell’s injury. If the team believes O’Connell is healthy and ready to go, he will be the starter.
It has been a quarterback carousel in Las Vegas this season, one that many fans have not wanted to ride. Gardner Minshew II, who began the year as the starter, suffered a broken collarbone and will miss the rest of the season.
O’Connell and Minshew competed for the starting job in the offseason, with O’Connell relinquishing the job to the veteran.
Coming off weeks of being on injured reserve, prepping for this game in just a matter of days will be difficult for O’Connell. If he is not fully healthy, the excellent Chiefs’ defense will make the game a nightmare for him.
It would not be much easier for Ridder if he starts, as he has struggled with turnovers throughout his career. The Chiefs’ defense does not force many turnovers, but Ridder often puts the ball in harm’s way.
In addition to the already difficult challenge the Raiders face in trying to defeat the Chiefs, their quarterback may be ill-prepared for the game.
It will take a complete effort and an expedited process from this Raiders’ offense to get back into the win column.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.