BREAKING: Raiders Injury Report Brings Great News
On Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders will take on a dominant Kansas City Chiefs squad. With a 2-9 record, the Raiders are playing for pride and experience -- that is, experience for the young players.
Head coach Antonio Pierce made that part clear on Monday.
"I see a lot of young players playing," Pierce said of the Raiders' recent performance. "Like what I saw from the running backs, like what I saw from Sincere [McCormick] and [Ameer] Abdullah. I thought they did a really good job. I see Big Mike [Michael Mayer] coming along well. Offensive line, really good, much better job in the run game, much better. ... Defensively, D-Cam [Decamerion Richardson], he'll learn from yesterday, first start and opportunities there. And Isaiah [Pola-Mao], there's a lot of young players, Tyree Wilson the last couple weeks. So, listen, there's not a lot of positives at 2-9, but you do see a lot of players playing their asses off and playing hard and fighting to the very end. So, that is a positive for our team."
Now, the Raiders will be catching a potential break for their Black Friday showdown with their fierce rival: the return of Aidan O'Connell. O'Connell has been sidelined since he broke his thumb in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams.
O'Connell fully participated through the walkthrough on Tuesday, as the injury report states. He is in line to start on Friday, with backup Desmond Ridder on standby after Gardner Minshew broke his collarbone in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.
Wide receiver Tre Tucker was limited, as was guard Jordan Meredith and running back Alexander Mattison. Interior offensive lineman Cody Whitehair fully participated, as did center Andre James and tight end Harrison Bryant.
