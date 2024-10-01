Raiders TE Brock Bowers' Impact on Week 4 Win Went Beyond Stat Sheet
Going into Sunday's matchup versus the Cleveland Browns, the Las Vegas Raiders knew they were going to be shorthanded.
For the first time since drafting him, the Raiders played a game without star defensive player Maxx Crosby. On the offensive side, the Raiders were without star wide receiver Davante Adams. It was interesting to see how this team would play without their top two players out.
What we saw on Sunday was a team coming together and playing complementary football on both sides of the ball. A lot of players had to step up, and that is exactly what they did. It goes to show that this Raiders coaching staff did a great job all week at practice getting this team ready to not only play but to win.
On the offensive side, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and rookie tight end Brock Bowers were the keys to this offense going into Week 4. But it was not just the catches and yards they got in the victory on Sunday that made them stand out. They did the things that do not show up on the stat sheet that helped the struggling offense succeed.
They both had key moments and catches in the game, but it was the blocking and effort that stood out on Sunday. They both had key blocks throughout the game that set up long runs for the Raiders. It was the best the Raiders have run the ball all season.
"Brock Bowers today, blocked like an animal," said our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. after the Raiders' victory on Sunday. "Brock Bowers today, when you looked at how he blocked, and how he ran, you could make an argument ... he was the best player on the football field today. He did so much, like Christan Wilkins, that is not going to show on the stat line. He threw incredible blocks. There was one particular play on a running play where he sold, he was running a route, and he took two guys with him. And it just opened a line to run."
On Sunday, we also saw more design plays to get the Raiders playmakers the ball more. We have seen jet sweeps and reverses, giving more players chances to make plays. Moving forward, we should see more of this from the Raiders' offense.
