Raiders TE Doing Whatever it Takes to Help the Team Win
The Las Vegas Raiders have given their quarterbacks solid weapons to work with for this upcoming season.
The Raiders' offense just needs to show what it is capable of with these weapons. An argument can be made that the Raiders, on paper, have the best offensive supporting cast in the league. You have two No. 1 receivers, two No. 1 tight ends, an up-and-coming running back and a strong offensive line.
It could be difficult for the three- and four-stringers to establish themselves in this offense. But that does not mean they won't have an impact on this Raiders team.
For new Raiders tight end, Harrison Bryant, he has two very talented players ahead of him on the depth chart. Bryant is still having a strong offseason and brings valuable experience and knowledge of the Luke Getsy offense.
"I was extremely excited to sign here. For the opportunity," Bryant said. "Obviously, they go out and draft Brock [Bowers], who is an amazing player. My focus once that happened and camp started, really was just focus on myself, focus on making this team, and focusing on trying to carve out a role and just do whatever I can to help the team succeed. Whatever that is on offense or special teams, so that is really my mindset."
" ... It all depends on game plans. How coach Getsy wants to attack teams. You know really, like I said, just trying to improve my game, just to show that I am capable of being on the field. Trying to make it hard for them to keep me off the field, really. That is my goal. Do whatever I can to help the team."
" ... Obviously they are extremely talented football players, but this is one of the closest knit tight end rooms I have been a part of so far. Everyone in there is a good dude. We all get along. We all have fun. Coach [Luke] Steckel keeps it light, but he is very to the point. Getting us prepared for what we need to do every day."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.