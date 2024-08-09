Raiders That Did Not Meet Expectations in Costa Mesa
The Las Vegas had a great time in Costa Mesa for training camp. The players, built chemistry and put on a show for the Raiders coaches and fans in attendance.
Now, as they get ready to play football for the first time since last season vs a different team, they will need to show they can do it in an NFL game.
In Costa Mesa, the Raiders had many standouts who they did not expect to stand out this quickly in their young NFL careers. This was a good sign for a team that is in win-now mode and wants to build successful teams in the future.
There were also players in training camp that the Raiders wanted to see take a step up from last or previous years that they did not quite see.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about players that did not stand out that could have in training camp on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Some of them disappointed because of their performance," Carpenter said. "Some of them because I had higher expectations. They are not guys that I dislike. It is just guys that into camp, I am disappointed. I have watched them looking for moments of two or three plays of great consistency, not seen that.
" ... First one, Sam Webb. I thought Sam coming in was playing for a position... I know this young man is talented. And I am disappointed that I have not seen more Sam Webb moments. ... Sincere McCormick, this guy I had hopes on. I thought this guy could go in and compete. We know Alexander Mattison has made it. We knew Zeus [Zamir White] made it. We knew Dylan Laube would make it. Pretty Sure Ameer [Abdullah] would make it. But at Ameer's age, maybe somebody could unseat him. Probable no, possible, yes. I have not seen anything that says, oh man they need him on the practice squad. That is disappointing."
" ... Chris Smith, second year... Next year is his money year. I thought, though, coming off a year that he'd respond like JB [Jakorian Bennett]. I am disappointed because he is very talented. ... Another one is Amari Burney. Same situation. Young kid. I expected him to really leap this year."
