Raiders to Face Yet Another Elite AFC Quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders haven't had a whole lot of luck with their schedule, but even so, they haven't been able to beat inferior opponents either.
But the chances of improvement remain low the more they face elite playmakers.
The next on the list is one the Raiders haven't seen since the 2021-22 playoffs, Joe Burrow, yet another elite AFC quarterback.
First, it was Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who threw for 247 yards and a touchdown in Las Vegas' come-from-behind win in Week 2. Then, most recently, it was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had one of his best performances in what some have called a down year. He threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, helping Kansas City hand the Raiders yet another loss at home.
Now, there's Burrow, whose team hasn't set the world on fire this season, but he continues to be one of the best in the business, ranking sixth in the league in passing yards with 1,993.
Burrow has rebounded admirably from a season-ending injury last year in which the young quarterback tore three ligaments. He missed the final seven games of Cincinnati's 2023-24 season.
As previously mentioned, the Raiders last met Burrow in the 2021-22 playoffs, the wild card round. Burrow threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns en route to the Bengals' defeat of Las Vegas, which had just come off four straight wins to clinch its first playoff berth since the 2016-17 season.
The Raiders faced Burrow in the regular season that year, holding the then-second-year quarterback to just 148 passing yards. Even so, Las Vegas lost the contest.
Burrow would take the Bengals all the way to Super Bowl LVI that year before they ultimately fell short against the Los Angeles Rams.
Sunday's game against Cincinnati will be another test for a Raiders team searching for its third win. While the Bengals have struggled themselves, sitting at just 3-5, Las Vegas will be on the road, and limiting Burrow will be a big ask for a team that has had difficulty containing elite quarterbacks like Jackson and Mahomes.
The Raiders do rank in the top 10 in passing defense, allowing just under 190 passing yards per game, including 168.7 in their last three contests.
We'll see how they fare against Burrow and his top-10 passing offense.
