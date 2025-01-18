Raiders' Top Offensive Performers in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders had a rough 2024, but it was not without positives.
The Raiders' offensive side of the ball struggled throughout the season despite having a solid offensive line and a few impressive pass-catchers. A lack of run game and quarterback inconsistency were the two major reasons the Raiders never capitalized on 2023’s second-half momentum.
The Raiders are currently looking for a new head coach who will bring in an offensive coordinator who will implement their own offensive system, so it’s tough to know what the Silver and Black offense will look like in 2025.
However, looking back on 2024, there were plenty of solid performers.
Let’s break down Pro Football Focus’ top-graded players from last season.
Tight end Brock Bowers (85.1) - Bowers was the brightest spot on a dim offense all season long.
Bowers finished as the third-highest-graded tight end in the NFL in 2024, just behind San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle and Arizona Cardinals star Trey McBride. He set several league and franchise rookie tight end records as he established himself as a franchise cornerstone for the Raiders.
Las Vegas’ next general manager must find consistent quarterback play and surround Bowers with better talent on the perimeter so he can build on an excellent rookie season.
Guard Jordan Meredith (80.8) - One of the brightest surprises for the Raiders in 2024, Meredith stabilized an uncertain position group.
Meredith finished as the fifth-highest-graded guard in the NFL. He was impressive as both a run blocker and pass blocker, spending most of his time at left guard.
Meredith got an opportunity to showcase his talents for the Raiders this season after being a practice squad player in years past. He could earn a long-term contract after his tremendous 2024.
Left tackle Kolton Miller (80.6) - One of the most consistent presences for the Raiders in the last seven years, Miller continued his solid run.
Miller graded out as the 13th-best offensive tackle in the NFL. It was his third-best season as a Raider, grading out behind 2021 and 2022. He was the only offensive Raider to play over 1,000 snaps last season.
Miller is locked under contract for one more season, and another good year of play should secure him another short-term deal.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE