Raiders' Crosby Advocates for Bowers to Win OROY
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had an exceptional rookie season.
The first-round pick out of Georgia set franchise and league records en route to a First-Team All-Pro appearance. He caught 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, finishing third in the NFL in receptions.
Bowers’ excellent season has put him firmly in the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, he faces stiff competition from Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, whose teams made the playoffs.
However, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby believes Bowers should win the award. He made the case for his teammate on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“If we’re being 100 percent real, Brock made First-Team All-Pro as a rookie,” he said. “That’s ridiculous, bro. Unheard of. They only take one tight end as a First-Team All-Pro. My answer, biasedly but just being real with the situation, it’s Brock Bowers all day.”
Crosby said if he had to choose between Daniels and Nix, he would choose Daniels.
“He’s a quarterback, so you’re automatically going to get the upper hand on that, so I think Jayden Daniels, for sure, I think he’s going to win it.”
Crosby said the Raiders’ lack of wins will hurt Bowers’ chances to win the award, while Daniels and Nix’s teams both won double-digit games because of their play.
The Raiders went all out for Bowers’ OROY campaign, with many players wearing shirts supporting their teammate. Former head coach Antonio Pierce wore Bowers’ jersey before the team’s final game of the season.
Daniels is an overwhelming favorite to win the award on several sportsbooks, while Bowers is in second place on FanDuel, DraftKings, BetRivers, BetMGM, and Caesars.
Even if Bowers does not win the award, the Raiders feel good knowing they made the right selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. They have found a rare player they can build their offense around due to his unique skill set.
The Raiders are seeking a new head coach and general manager, but one thing is certain: they have their franchise cornerstone with Bowers, and his teammates think so, too.
