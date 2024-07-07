Raiders' UDFAs to Note Ahead of Training Camp: WR Lideatrick Griffin
The Las Vegas Raiders have several undrafted free agents who have a strong chance at making an impact on the roster.
One of those prospects is former Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin, one of the more underrated receivers in the SEC last season.
Griffin comes off a 2023 campaign in which he totaled 658 yards and four touchdowns on 50 receptions. He entered his final season with the Bulldogs having been named to many preseason award lists.
That was due to a 2022 season in which Griffin posted 502 yards and four touchdowns on 40 receptions. His receiving-yard total was the third-most on the team. The Bulldogs would finish their 2022 season with a 9-4 record and a 20th-place finish in the final AP Poll.
Griffin is not only a great pass catcher, but he is a solid kick returner as well, a role the Raiders value.
That will be key for Griffin's endeavor to make the roster, as strong special teams performances often lead to a roster spot and, eventually, meaningful snaps.
In his four seasons at Mississippi State, Griffin totaled 1,490 yards and nine touchdowns on 126 receptions. He also recorded 3,211 all-purpose yards during his time with the Bulldogs.
Griffin earned an invite to this year's East-West Shrine Bowl.
The Raider rookie's NFL Combine was rather underwhelming, as the prospect received a production score of 57, an athleticism score of 78, and a total score of 69 from NFL NextGen Stats. Griffin's speed, however, was quite impressive, as he ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, the 13th-fastest time of all wide receiver prospects.
The Raiders are fairly set at the wide receiver position, but that's a group you can ever have too much of. Griffin has the potential to carve out an impactful role for himself on this roster, but he's going to have to first turn in a strong training camp showing.
The Raiders did not take a wide receiver in this year's NFL Draft, but adding Griffin as one of their three undrafted wideouts on the final day of the draft was vital.
Griffin is surely one of the undrafted rookies fans will want to be aware of as training camp approaches.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.