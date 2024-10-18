Raiders' Unofficial Depth Chart for Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off back-to-back losses for the first time this season and need to start getting racking up wins in order to have any chances at a playoff berth.
With wide receiver Davante Adams now gone, so too is any excuse about distractions, The Raiders have denied that there were any, but the situation surely was one the organization wanted to get lifted off its shoulders.
For the first time since joining the Raiders in 2022, Adams will not be on the depth chart.
Meanwhile, the Raiders are currently without key players like defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and tight end Michael Mayer.
All of this has called for a shift in the depth chart
On Thursday, the Raiders revealed their unofficial depth chart for its Week 7 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
it is as follows:
Offense
(First String)
WR Jakobi Meyers
LT Kolton Miller
LG Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Andre James
RG Dylan Parham
RT Thayer Munford Jr.
TE Harrison Bryant
TE Brock Bowers
WR Tre Tucker
QB Aidan O'Connell
RB Zamir White
(Second String)
WR Tyreik McAllister
LT Andrus Peat
LG Cody Whitehair
RG Jordan Meredith
RT DJ Glaze
TE John Samuel Shenker
WR DJ Glaze
QB Gardner Minshew II
RB Alexander Mattison
(Third String)
RB Ameer Abdullah
(Fourth String)
RB Dylan Laube
Defense
DE Maxx Crosby
DT John Jenkins
DT Adam Butler
DE Charles Snowden
OLD Divine Deablo
MLB Robert Spillane
CB Nate Hobbs
CB Jakorian Bennett
CB Jack Jones
FS Tre'von Moehrig
SS Isaiah Pola-Mao
(Second String)
DE Tyree Wilson
DT Nesta Jade Silvera
DT Jonah Laulu
DE Janarius Robinson
OLB Kana'i Mauga
MLB Tommy Eichenberg
CB Sam Webb
CB Decamerion Richardson
CB Darnay Holmes
FS Thomas Harper
SS Chris Smith II
(Third String)
DT Matthew Butler
DE K'Lavon Chaisson
OLDB Amari Gainer
MLB Amari Burney
FS Trey Taylor
Specialists
(First String)
P AJ Cole
K Daniel Carlson
H AJ Cole
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR Ameer Abdullah
PR Tre Tucker
(Second String)
KR Tyreik McAllister
KR Tyreik McAllister
(Third String)
KR Dylan Laube
PR Ameer Abdullah
(Fourth String)
KR DJ Turner
Sunday's game between the Raiders and Rams is set for 1:05 p.m. PST/4:05 p.m. EST at SoFi Stadium.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.