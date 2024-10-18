Raiders Today

Raiders' Unofficial Depth Chart for Week 7

The Las Vegas Raiders revealed their unofficial depth chart for their Week 7 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

Aidan Champion

Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off back-to-back losses for the first time this season and need to start getting racking up wins in order to have any chances at a playoff berth.

With wide receiver Davante Adams now gone, so too is any excuse about distractions, The Raiders have denied that there were any, but the situation surely was one the organization wanted to get lifted off its shoulders.

For the first time since joining the Raiders in 2022, Adams will not be on the depth chart.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are currently without key players like defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and tight end Michael Mayer.

All of this has called for a shift in the depth chart

On Thursday, the Raiders revealed their unofficial depth chart for its Week 7 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

it is as follows:

Offense

(First String)

WR Jakobi Meyers

LT Kolton Miller

LG Jackson Powers-Johnson

C Andre James

RG Dylan Parham

RT Thayer Munford Jr.

TE Harrison Bryant

TE Brock Bowers

WR Tre Tucker

QB Aidan O'Connell

RB Zamir White

(Second String)

WR Tyreik McAllister

LT Andrus Peat

LG Cody Whitehair

RG Jordan Meredith

RT DJ Glaze

TE John Samuel Shenker

WR DJ Glaze

QB Gardner Minshew II

RB Alexander Mattison

(Third String)

RB Ameer Abdullah

(Fourth String)

RB Dylan Laube

Defense

DE Maxx Crosby

DT John Jenkins

DT Adam Butler

DE Charles Snowden

OLD Divine Deablo

MLB Robert Spillane

CB Nate Hobbs

CB Jakorian Bennett

CB Jack Jones

FS Tre'von Moehrig

SS Isaiah Pola-Mao

(Second String)

DE Tyree Wilson

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

DT Jonah Laulu

DE Janarius Robinson

OLB Kana'i Mauga

MLB Tommy Eichenberg

CB Sam Webb

CB Decamerion Richardson

CB Darnay Holmes

FS Thomas Harper

SS Chris Smith II

(Third String)

DT Matthew Butler

DE K'Lavon Chaisson

OLDB Amari Gainer

MLB Amari Burney

FS Trey Taylor

Specialists

(First String)

P AJ Cole

K Daniel Carlson

H AJ Cole

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR Ameer Abdullah

PR Tre Tucker

(Second String)

KR Tyreik McAllister

KR Tyreik McAllister

(Third String)

KR Dylan Laube

PR Ameer Abdullah

(Fourth String)

KR DJ Turner

Sunday's game between the Raiders and Rams is set for 1:05 p.m. PST/4:05 p.m. EST at SoFi Stadium.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Aidan Champion
AIDAN CHAMPION

Home/News