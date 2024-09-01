Raiders Value Depth, Versatility Along Offensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders will have numerous position groups with a new look entering this season.
As the Raiders prepare to open the season with an AFC West matchup on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders offense continues to work on installing Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense and developing chemistry on the offensive side of the ball.
While the Raiders’ defense is nearly the same as it was at the end of last season, the Raiders’ offense will start the season with Getsy, the team’s new offensive coordinator, a new starting quarterback and running back, and multiple new starting offensive linemen. The Raiders finished the offseason with their starting offensive line group figured out.
Still, Telesco has made it a point to supply Coach Antonio Pierce and Getsy with an offensive line filled with depth and reserve offensive linemen who can play multiple positions. Telesco notes he values not only having numerous offensive linemen to choose from but also offensive linemen who provide depth to more than one starter along the offensive line.
“It's really, really important to have [versatility,]” Telesco said. “Because offensive linemen six, seven, and eight on game day, they really need to be able to play more than one spot. And then as we progress through the year, obviously, injuries are going to happen, things are going to come up, so the more versatility, the better.
“So, if you're not one of the starting five, boy, you really have to have some versatility, whether you're a guard-center or guard-tackle. So, I think we have some of that there. We’ll add to the practice squad tomorrow with some players that I think have some of that same versatility. And, man, keep as many offensive linemen as you can. That's always the goal.”
The Raiders have prioritized the offensive and defensive lines over the last couple of seasons. As the upcoming season begins, the Raiders are preparing all their offensive linemen to play a critical role at some point. Time will tell how well Telesco and the Raiders did, solidifying one of the most important position groups on the field. The Raiders will undoubtedly need their offensive line to improve from last season.
