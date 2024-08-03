Raiders Veteran Impressed With Rookies' Performances
The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that balances that youth and experience. One of the more experienced players on the team is journeyman running back Ameer Abdullah. Abdullah's value is immeasurable, especially when it comes to mentoring the running back room and offense as a whole.
Locker room presence is something championed and guarded by Coach Antonio Pierce. Abdullah contributes more, as a capable, versatile running back that can receive out of the backfield and do the dirty work as a blocker. He can contribute to special teams, too.
So far in training camp, one of the stories has been how the Raiders rookies have performed. Generational first-round tight end Brock Bowers has looked all the part. Late-round running back Dylan Laube has opened many eyes around the building with his performance.
Abdullah, the consummate teammate and leader, has taken note of the work the rookies have put in.
"Brock Bowers, he shows up every single day," Abdullah recently said at training camp. "Does a lot of little things. The young, Dylan Laube, he's bringing a spark every time he gets the ball. He's a special guy. I think DJ Glaze as well, he's guy that really comes off the ball. That's something we emphasize on the offense. Getting off, everything starts up front and he's a guy who brings that same attention to detail every day. Those are the three young guys. Anytime you got young guys who don't need to be coached to do that, I think you have a good team. You are setting yourself up."
One play of note was when Bowers laid a big block on All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby. Something Bowers was touted for coming out of Georgia was his ability as a blocker and his tenacity downfield at the point of attack.
Abdullah applauded the play from the rookie, who talks through his play on the field.
"We have a rule -- you're a rookie when you're in meetings, you're a rookie when you're in the cafeteria, but when you step inside this rectangle, you're not a rookie anymore," Abdullah said. "And he understands that."
