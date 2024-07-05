Raiders Veteran OL Hosts Youth Camp at Alma Mater
Many Las Vegas Raiders choose to use their time off in the offseason to give back to the community.
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller was one of the latest to do so, having hosted his second annual youth football camp last Saturday.
The 2024 Kolton Miller Football Camp was a free camp at Miller's alma mater, Roseville High School in California, that welcomed more than 350 campers. The camp was open to boys and girls ages 7 to 14.
Miller returned to his old stomping grounds after a successful inaugural camp last season.
"The most important thing is, of course, the kids," Miller said, per ABC10. "We had so many in the community really come together; lot of donors, lot of volunteers to be able to pull this off, and, man, it's awesome to see the kids getting after it and taking something back from it."
Miller was a standout offensive lineman during his playing days at Roseville, where he was decorated with several honors -- Cal-Hi Sports All-Northern California First Team, All-State selection, Sierra Football League First Team and the Sacramento Bee's All-Metro First Team.
"Kids; that's what it's all about," Miller said. "It's all about -- me, I want to give back time, I want to be able to help out as much as I can, and it's been awesome to work with these kids."
Roseville's head coach Adam Reinking was grateful for Miller's dedication to his program.
“What’s important to me about the camp is while there are other options that are out there, we have alumni who have had so much fun and enjoyed the traditions at this school that he wants to come back every year and put on a free football camp,” Reinking said, per Gold Country Media. “He wants to write checks to make sure our facilities are as good, if not better than the other schools in the district.
“For me, this camp is about opening our doors to the community to show that people who are supposed to go to West Park or Woodcreek that there’s something special about Roseville and that’s why Kolton comes back, so that’s special. Just because we’re not the newest school doesn’t mean kids can’t have a good experience with us.”
Miller went on to play three seasons at UCLA before being drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Raiders captian is entering his seventh season with the Silver and Black. After being a very durable asset for the Raiders in his first five seasons with the club, Miller suffered a shoulder injury last season that limited him to just 13 games (11 starts).
With a whole offseason to recover, Miller will be looking to return to being the leader of the Raiders offensive line this coming season.
