Raiders' Vets in Secondary Can Help Young Players
Many of the questions surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders' roster pertain to the team's secondary.
The team has few established contributors at cornerback, while questions about its third safety could also arise.
There is nothing more valuable than having veteran presences on a roster. Those players can help guide young players on and off the field.
The Raiders face questions at some secondary positions, and the veterans can help guide them and alleviate some of those concerns.
For example, the Raiders are set at safety with Marcus Epps and Tre’von Moehrig. Epps is entering his sixth season in the league, while Moehrig had a bounce-back season in 2023, proving he is a core piece of the Raiders’ defense.
While Moehrig has only been a Raider for three seasons, he has started in 47 career games, making him a seasoned Silver and Black veteran. He knows what it takes to be a Raider in this defense, so he can help young players like Isaiah Pola-Mao and Trey Taylor in the safety room.
Epps was a major help for Moehrig, so he could also help Pola-Mao and Taylor come along.
The Raiders' cornerback room is possibly the biggest uncertainty going into 2024. They have one established outside cornerback in Jack Jones and one established Nickel corner in Nate Hobbs, so those two will have to do some heavy lifting in carrying the young corners the team brought in.
Thankfully for Las Vegas, Brandon Facyson is still around. The 29-year-old veteran should see a decent amount of playing time while doubling as someone who will provide rookies with guidance. Facyson can provide an on and off-the-field example of how rookies should behave.
The Raiders selected two cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft: Mississippi State’s Decamerion Richardson and Pittsburgh’s M.J. Devonshire. Richardson was a fourth-round selection, and Devonshire was a seventh-round selection, so they will especially need guidance from the Raiders’ experienced defensive backs.
The Raiders will lean on their defense for the 2024 season, as it was one of the best units in the league throughout the second half of 2023.
Las Vegas' secondary must come together for it to repeat as one of the best units.
With the veterans the Raiders have to help the rookies and young players come along, they should feel confident about their position as the season approaches.
