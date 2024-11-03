Raiders vs Bengals Live Game Thread
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Las Vegas Raiders have lost four straight games and are officially reeling. They look to stop the bleeding on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Raiders have continuously found different ways to beat themselves this season, and it is a trend they hope to stop this week.
Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give -up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.
Not much has gone right for the Raiders this season, as many of their strengths have turned into weaknesses, and they have not improved in any of the areas that were troublesome entering the season.
The Raiders have one of the worst rushing attacks in the National Football League and their offense leads the league in turnovers this season. Both of these things have contributed to the offense's woes and the Raiders' 2-6 record.
The Raiders will face a Cincinnati Bengals team that is not nearly as bad as their 3-5 record suggests. The Raiders are every bit as bad as their 2-6 record suggests.
Still, after keeping the game close against the Kansas City Chiefs well into the fourth quarter, there is an argument that could be made that the Raiders can beat any team on their schedule. However, doing so is a completely different story.
There is no way around the fact that Las Vegas' roster is broken. While the Silver and Black have talent in many positions, they have subpar talent in other places, negating the talent they do have. Meanwhile, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce knows the Bengals possess plenty of talent that the Raiders must worry about.
“No, not when you look at the skill players and the quarterback," Pierce said. "And then defensively, yeah, it might be a bad year from that standpoint, but when you watch them, they’re sound, they're in the right places. A question was asked earlier about the pressures; they give you a lot of things to think about. So, no, we're not worried about it.
"I mean, yeah, we got to look at it like they look at us at 2-6. But our records both could be flipped. The game could have went a lot of ways in both of our games, but our record is what it is, and somebody has to win this game, right? And we need to win more importantly, and that's all we're worried about.”
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread throughout the contest.
