Raiders vs. Falcons Live Game Thread
LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Raiders have lost nine consecutive games and return to Allegiant Stadium to play in front of their home fans for the first time in nearly a month. While things have not gone well for the Raiders this season, they will face an Atlanta Falcons team that has lost four games in a row.
The Raiders will also face a quarterback in Kirk Cousins, who has not thrown a touchdown in the last four games and has thrown eight interceptions during that time frame. The Raiders undoubtedly have a better chance of beating the Falcons than may meet the eye.
However, for that to happen, the Raiders must play solid football for an entire game, and not only in spurts, as has been the case this season. The Raiders' offense can move the ball against a questionable Falcons defense, assuming the offensive line blocks well and Las Vegas gets solid play from their quarterback position.
The Raiders' chances of beating the Falcons will depend on how well their defense plays and whether or not the Raiders' offense can score points when the opportunity presents itself. One thing is true about the Falcons: they will give the Raiders a chance to win the game, and their play over the past four weeks proves this.
The Raiders must take advantage of opportunities to win when they arise. If they cannot, their losing streak will climb to 10 consecutive games.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce knows his team has their work cut out for them against a Falcons offense that can explode at any moment.
"Yeah, I mean, overall, this whole offense, I mean, let's keep naming guys,” Pierce said. “You've got [Kyle] Pitts, you've got Drake London, you've got Tyler [Allgeier]. I mean, this is a really explosive, dynamic offense with Kirk Cousins there. Offensive line is playing well, plays good as a unit. We're going to have to be dialed in, and I thought last week our team against a very good, explosive offense in Tampa Bay for three and a half quarters did just that, and we're going to need to do that for 60 minutes."
