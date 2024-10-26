Raiders Who Prevailed Last Game Against Chiefs
The last time the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs faced off was on Christmas last season. And Raider Nation knows the outcome quite well.
Entering the game, the Raiders were underdogs as they took on the defending Super Bowl champions at Arrowhead Stadium.
It was arguably the best game of the season for Las Vegas as it played some of their best football of the year. What is very positive for the Raiders on Sunday is the fact many of these key contributors who helped lead the way to victory are still on the team and can use last year's experience to help create back-to-back wins against the reigning champs.
Holding the Chiefs to just one touchdown in both halves was a huge factor in the upset win. Robert Spillane and Nate Hobbs both led the team in tackles with 11.
So far this season, that has been a common theme as these two continue to make plays and be a problem for opposing offenses. Many players also had solid games like Divine Deablo and Tre’von Moehrig, but what was beneficial was the play from the defensive line.
Maxx Crosby contributed four tackles and some hurries on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while Adam Butler finally got him down for a sack. These two will get another crack at Mahomes on Sunday.
Jack Jones is back and made one of the top plays of his season last year, intercepting Mahomes for a pick-six that helped make the difference in the one-score victory. Offensively, the Raiders hope Zamir White can have a performance like he provided in his last match against Kansas City. He rushed for 145 yards on 22 carries, including an epic late-game drive that ultimately sealed the upset for the visitors.
That game was looked back on often this offseason whenever White's name came up in conversation, but unfortunately for him and the fans, he hasn't been able to live up to his impressive four-game stretch from last season. Perhaps that changes Sunday.
From the special teams side, kicker Daniel Carlson had a perfect day, making two field goals, while punter AJ Cole used his pinpoint accuracy to pin the Chiefs inside the 20 three times. The Raiders will need another great performance like the one they had last time facing the Chiefs in order to get a victory.
