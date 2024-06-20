Raiders Will Run Wide Zone Offense - What Does That Mean?
The Las Vegas Raiders hired former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to call plays for the Silver and Black this season.
Getsy is a mastermind at scheming up an effective run game. His Bears led the NFL in rushing yards per game in 2022 (177.3) and ranked second in the same category in 2023 (141.1).
The Raiders were 30th in the NFL in rushing yards per game last season, so they need an infusion of better play out of their run game. That’s what Getsy is here to do.
Getsy runs a wide zone scheme, a popular rushing attack used by several talented offensive coaches, including San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.
But what exactly is wide zone? We’ll explain what it means.
In its simplest terms, a wide zone requires the offensive line to move in one singular direction and the running back to make the appropriate read to gain as many yards as possible.
For example, if Getsy calls a run play to the left side, the entire offensive line will shift to the left, and vice versa to the right. The wholesale offensive line movement makes wide zone such a unique and effective scheme, whereas other run schemes have individual match-ups.
Wide zone has match-ups, too, but they depend on the look of the defensive front. For example, an offensive tackle will always block the play-side defensive end. There are always three one-on-one match-ups on the offensive line, and two other linemen will either double-team a defensive lineman or climb to the next level to make a block.
The running back has to make a few reads when they get the ball. Their first read is the first defender off the line of scrimmage. If the tackle blocks the defensive end to the inside, the running back will bounce to the outside. If the tackle blocks the end to the outside, the back will cut inside.
The next read is the next defender after the first. The concept is the same: defender outside, back inside. Defender inside, back outside.
The scheme requires athletic offensive linemen who can move well, and left tackle Kolton Miller and rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson fit this mold.
It also requires cerebral running backs who can make reads and react to defenders. They must also have the burst to get to the outside. Zamir White is an excellent processor, so he should thrive in this offense.
The Raiders want to add some juice to their run game this season, so they brought in an offensive coordinator who can do that. It will be interesting to monitor how the Raiders’ run game improves in a new scheme that has proven to be successful elsewhere.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.