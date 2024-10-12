Raiders Without Star WR Again This Week
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) will play for the third straight week without All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 3.
The Raiders come home for a chance to regain a .500 status after the pummeling road loss to the Denver Broncos last week, where Adams did not play.
“Davante is doing well, hamstring is getting there, he's getting closer and closer to getting back on the field, on the practice field,” said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce on Wednesday. ”Good spirits, [we] talked, so everything's good.”
Accompanying the injuries are constant trade rumors surrounding Adams after he requested to be traded from the team last week. There have been multiple teams showing interest, but for the time being, the Fresno State alum is "still a Raider'," Pierce clarified.
“He's still a Raider; when he's healthy and he can play, we'll play him. He's just not healthy right now,” Pierce said. “He's getting closer though, that's the good part. He's working everyday to get that hamstring right, he's in the right headspace mentally, like I said, we talked recently and had a good conversation, he's ready to play football.”
Adams has been a vital part of the Raiders offense, recording over 1,000 receiving yards and a combined 22 touchdowns in the past two seasons since being traded from the Green Bay Packers in 2022, where he played his first eight years.
In just three games this year, Adams has caught 18 balls for 209 yards and a touchdown. The offensive production has faltered ever since he was sidelined a few weeks ago.
There is a strong chance that Adams is dealt in the next month as the Nov. 5 trade deadline quickly approaches, but nothing is for certain. The Raiders could very well retain the six-time Pro Bowler for the remainder of the season and make something work to keep him in Las Vegas.
For the rest of the Raiders locker room, the entire focus is on beating the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at home this Sunday.
It will be a much harder task as the Steelers defense ranks eighth in the NFL in opposing yards per game (298). Adams continues to be a key absence for the offense, but there are several other pieces that will produce when given the chance to succeed.
