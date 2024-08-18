Raiders WR Davante Adams Notably Absent from Preseason Game
Earlier this offseason, Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said that every healthy starter will play in the preseason. While the Raiders have played most of their starters at some point during the preseason, All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams missed most of training camp because of the birth of his son.
Upon his return to the team, Adams let it be known how he felt about playing in the preseason,
“I’m sure we’ll have some sort of conversation, but I don’t think I’ve played in a preseason game since ‘16," he said. "We practice the right way, and we go about it and get on the same page as the quarterbacks. Obviously, a few reps could help, but just based off of the risk, it's not on my mind as something I’m looking forward to. I look forward to the games to watch the guys go at it and watch the team get better. If I’m choosing, I’m not playing.”
The very next day, Pierce was asked about his thoughts on Adams’ comments about preferring not to play in the preseason. Pierce responded by again saying, “If you’re healthy, you’ll play.”
However, the team came out to its home crowd at Allegiant Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys in the second week of preseason games, and Adams was not dressed to play. After the game, Pierce confirmed Adams missed the preseason game due to soreness, which technically means he was not healthy.
So, Pierce stayed true to his word that all healthy starters will play in the preseason, and Adams gets another week closer to not playing at all this preseason. Both sides win. A slight disconnect like this undoubtedly has the potential to grow into a much more pressing issue for the teams, but that seems unlikely, as Adams was seen standing right next to Pierce multiple times during the team’s preseason game against the Cowboys.
Adams, who is familiar with Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense, will likely perform well enough this upcoming season to make his lack of practice in training camp and the preseason an afterthought; however, if he does not, his offseason away from the team will likely be dissected much more.
