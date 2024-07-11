Raiders WR Davante Adams to Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I’m a Raider'
The Las Vegas Raiders have arguably the best wide receiver in the National Football League, Davante Adams. However, the veteran wide receiver made a name for himself long before arriving in Las Vegas, and he did so with one of the best quarterbacks of all time, Aaron Rodgers.
Adams and Rodgers were together for three of the four seasons, during which Rodgers won the regular season Most Valuable Player award. In two of those three seasons, Adams was the team’s leading receiver, registering over 1300 yards in each of those two seasons.
For Adams, though, those two excellent seasons came at the tail end of his career with the Packers, as he would be traded to the Raiders after the 2021-22 season. The Packers could not afford to pay both Rodgers and Adams, so they traded Adams and received compensation for the talented receiver instead of letting him leave in free agency with no compensation.
The fact that the duo was broken up at no fault of their own and the fact that the Raiders have struggled since Adams’ arrival, mainly because of quarterback play, has led to endless rumors of a potential trade between the Raiders and the Jets to reunite the two.
However, besides the rumors from fans and media alike, there has been slight pressure from another source to make the reunion happen: Rodgers himself.
"He’s in the ear, that’s for sure, he’s in the ear," Adams said during his appearance on the "Up & Adams Show" on Tuesday. "But it’s not as easy. Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that. But like I said, I’m a Raider, and he knows that."
Adams noted how talented of a quarterback his former signal caller was and still is. The veteran wide receiver who has been on the receiving end of subpar quarterback play the last two seasons still appreciates his old quarterback.
"Any team that has Aaron Rodgers, especially a defense that they have, not to mention the players, running back, receiver, they have a little bit of everything," Adams said. "When you put a quarterback like that behind center, any team is a Super Bowl contender."
