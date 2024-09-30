Raiders WR DJ Turner Talks First-Career TD
You would think in his three active years with the Las Vegas Raiders, wide receiver DJ Turner would have had a touchdown by now.
It just hadn't worked out that way, but on Sunday, the dream finally became a reality for the young wideout.
Turner found the pylon on an 18-yard run that came off a jet sweep. The score widened the lead for the Raiders, who beforehand, were only up 3 in the third quarter. It turned out to be a crucial play, as it was the score that ultimately made the difference in the end.
"I mean, it's great," Turner told our Hondo S. Carpenter after the game. "Like I said, I'm probably going to reflect on that a little bit more tonight when I get around my family and talk to some of my friends. But for right now, it's great just to get the win and step up big time while a couple guys are out. Like I said, it was a great opportunity. I feel like we all made the most of it; not just me but all the young guys."
It had taken Turner 23 games to finally get in the end zone. As special of a moment as it was for the receiver,
"You don't want to make too much of it," Turner said. "Because then, you're trying to force a play. And I mean, that's not good, that's not the best way to play. Just take it one play at a time, and that's basically what my message was today is just take it one play at a time and let the big plays come to you, and that's exactly what I did."
Turner was signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He played in nine games for the team in 2022, primarily playing on special teams. The following year, he made 10 appearances for the Silver and Black, again playing mostly special teams.
Turner stepped up when the Raiders needed him most on Sunday, as the team was without star wide receiver Davante Adams. Turner did so and can now say he has scored an NFL touchdown.
