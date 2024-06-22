Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers Leading by Example
The Las Vegas Raiders initially made an under-the-radar addition last offseason when they signed veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in free agency. Meyers proved to be one of the best decisions Josh McDaniels made while coaching the team, a decision that could benefit the Raiders for years after McDaniels’ departure.
In his first season in Las Vegas, Meyers repaid the Raiders handsomely for their confidence in him by registering over 800 receiving yards and 70 receptions last season. Meyers missed a game with an injury last season. Otherwise, he would have likely finished with a career-high in receiving yards.
While Meyers is not the most vocal player in the locker room, Raiders Wide Receivers Coach Edgar Bennett says Meyers is becoming more vocal in his second season with the Raiders. Bennett praised the veteran receiver's ability to lead by example daily in practice and on the field during game days.
"Jakobi [Meyers] is another one of those guys,” Bennett said. “He's a leader; he leads by example, he's vocal, he's been here every day, setting the standard. And I know in our room, that's so valuable. When you have a number of veteran guys, that's their makeup. That's their approach.
“And, like I said, it just makes it a lot easier when young players come in and adapt to our system. This is how we work. This is how we prepare day in and day out. I think it definitely helps with the younger guys. All around, I mean, his game overall, because he is very versatile, can play all three
spots at the receiver position. He can block, his run after the catch, obviously, he has really good hands and he can create separation. And those are some of the things you look for, those a lot of characteristics that you're looking for, or traits that you look for in a receiver."
Bennett says the Raiders' receiving corps has improved this offseason but is far from satisfied. The work has just begun for him and his unit of wide receivers. The position coach will lean on veterans like Meyers and Davante Adams to help lead the Raiders' receivers this season.
