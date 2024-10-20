Raiders WR 'Turned' Up For Sunday
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) are in extreme need of a victory this Sunday and will likely be without their top receiver, Jakobi Meyers, against the Los Angeles Rams (1-4). Multiple young role players will need to step up and produce, specifically third-year wideout DJ Turner, who spoke to the media on Friday.
In a matter of days, the Raiders traded away their All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and will likely miss No. 2 target Meyers for the second-straight week with an ankle injury that had him listed as "doubtful" for this week. Turner is eager and motivated to take on a larger role with multiple missing pieces.
“I'm definitely excited about it,” Turner said. “I mean, this is what I play the game for too, just stay ready and when the opportunity comes, make the most of it. That's pretty much been my mindset all season, my whole career, to be honest. So, I'm just trying to make the most out of every opportunity and hopefully, I can make some more plays.”
Turner was an undrafted free agent signed in 2021 out of Pitt and has bounced around from the active roster to the practice squad over the past three seasons. He has found a role this season as a main receiver in the Raider offense.
He was asked about what he has worked on to climb the ranks and earn a starting job in Las Vegas.
“Just trying to take pieces of game from everybody in the building you know what I mean?” Turner said. “From everybody in our room, tight end room, even the people that was here in the past. I try to soak up as much information as I can from everybody who I can, and add that to my game. I think that alone with just boosting confidence, just going out there, making plays, it helps me out mentally and it lets me know that I actually belong in this league and I can make plays. So, just keep going with the flow, hopefully I can progress a little bit more as the year goes on.”
The 27-year old showed off his pass catching ability in Week 6 against Pittsburgh with an impressive 30-yard grab between two defenders, reaching over the cornerback to take the ball away for a big gain. If Turner can put together a few of those plays this week, he will have a monstrous day.
He will work alongside second-year receiver Tre Tucker and rookie tight end Brock Bowers for a majority of the touches. Considering the Raiders had eight different pass catchers last week, expect running backs, backup tight ends, and fringe practice squad wideouts to be making plays as well.
The Raiders are in search of a win to avoid falling to 2-5 to start the season. If Turner and company are able to get open and work well with newly starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell, the Raiders could take advantage of a Rams defense that is allowing 216.2 passing yards per game.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.