Raiders' Young Receivers Shined vs. Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) received some spectacular performances from a few of the younger players on Sunday afternoon in a 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns.
The Raiders were without star wide receiver, Davante Adams, as he was ruled out with a hamstring injury. This led to the offense becoming more three-dimensional and creative, integrating four different wideouts into the running game and throwing to seven different pass catchers.
Second-year wideout Tre Tucker was the team's second-leading receiver, with 41 yards on five catches and a three-yard rush for a touchdown. Third-year receiver DJ Turner got in on the scoring action as he galloped for an 18-yard touchdown, putting the Raiders up by 10 in the third quarter.
“I think sometimes in a game like this, there is no Davante Adams out there so you don't really know where the ball's going,” Tucker said. “Not saying that you do when he is out there, but you just kind of have a good idea like he's the guy, and it was good to see everybody get touches. It was good to see DJ [Turner] get his first touchdown; he talked about it all week and I was pretty pumped up about it.”
Turner added his thoughts on what it meant for the younger skill position players to take on a larger role and handle a bulk of the targets from quarterback Gardner Minshew II. The veteran, Adams, took some time to address his fellow receivers before the game.
“It's a great feeling just to be that next man up and for them to let us feel that faith they have, it's great all the way around,” Turner said. “Even like Tae [Davante Adams] being here and he talked to all of us before the game and kind of got us going. Such a great feeling, it helps you play a little bit better, helps you play faster, helps you play more confident.”
Adams is still questionable for Sunday's road matchup with AFC West rival, Denver Broncos. If he does not play or is limited, the young core must find another strong performance to get above .500 for the first time this season.
