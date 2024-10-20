Raiders' Youth Will Benefit Them in Long Run
We knew coming into the season how young this Las Vegas Raiders team would be.
In the NFL, when you have a young roster, there will be many learning curves throughout the season. This does not mean the Raiders or other NFL teams cannot be successful with a young roster.
For the Raiders, we have seen a lot of young players get playing time and experience. The Raiders 'coaching staff has done a good job getting these young, talented players ready to play at the NFL level.
Yes, the Raiders have not had the season they have wanted so far. But when you see this team play, it is with full confidence.
Yes, they do make mistakes, but that comes with playing with young players. Rookies are going to make rookie mistakes. Not only does this help the Raiders be successful now, but it will help them prosper for seasons to come.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about the youth of the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"This is a team with a ton of young guys," Carpenter said. "I understand the prospects for the 2024 season. At this point are not as bright as they were. I get that. ... I just think the youth has served. And you are seeing a lot of young guys now, get some much needed reps. It is going to be very fascinating. ... The Raiders are not good enough to beat themselves and everyone else. ... That is part of being a young team, learning how to win. ...There is not one team on the schedule, the Raiders cannot beat. Even though they are young, there is a lot of talent. ... That said, there is no team they can beat on this season if they have to beat them and themselves. That is where the Raiders are. ... As the Raiders begin this process of these young guys learning how to win, there are going to be games they are going to lose, and you are like, 'WHAT?' Then there are Baltimore games where you are like, you just beat Baltimore on the road. ... I think you have to be watching closely at all these young players. Making plays all over the field. I think that is very critical. Just to see how they play. Just to see how they are developing. How they are growing."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.