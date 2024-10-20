Rams' League-Worst Run Defense Perfect Remedy for Struggling Raiders Rushing Attack
The Las Vegas Raiders started the season averaging the fewest rushing yards of any team in the National Football League.
Currently, they are averaging the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, which has caused significant issues for the Raiders this season. While there are numerous reasons for their struggles, it is undoubtedly an issue plaguing the unit.
Luckily for the Silver and Black, they will face the worst rushing defense in the league, as the Los Angeles Rams allow the most rushing yards per game in the NFL. Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy believes Sunday will be a good time to lean on the rushing attack because the Rams struggle to stop the run, and the Raiders need to steady a struggling offense.
"Yeah, absolutely,” Getsy said. “Not necessarily because of them, that’s part of it, but because we believe in what we're doing, and we believe we're getting better at what we're doing. We got to get more cracks, right? We had 20 snaps in the first half last week, 20 before it becomes a two-minute drive.
“And so we’ve got to find a way to get more cracks at the bat. And I think that's as much as anything. If you're living in that 55 to 60 play games, you're not going to get those types of numbers or opportunities. You're not going to see a 20-carry game from somebody.”
While Getsy is correct that the Raiders offense needs more time with the ball, it is mainly because of their failures that they have such few possessions because of their failure. The offense’s inability to move the ball down the field leads to quick drives that result in punts or turnovers.
“So, we’ve got to execute better as we come out, and can't have the three and out, we got to execute better and finish that thing,” Getsy said. “And I think that's what changes all that stuff. We take care of the ball, and we can start those drives a little bit cleaner. All that stuff, as far as balance and where we're going, and all that stuff will clean itself up."
Getsy is completely correct that the Raiders’ execution on offense could be better. However, it is his job as the team’s offensive coordinator to help the offense execute properly. Getsy’s job is is not only just calling the correct plays on Sundays. It starts well before game day when the team is installing their weekly game plan. Getsy’s job is as much calling the right plays as it is ensuring the players can execute the plays and that they do so.
