Rams' Mike LaFleur: Raiders' Crosby Plays the Way the 'Game Should be Played'
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has earned th respect of the entire National Football league, and deservingly so.
Every week, opponents praise the All-Pro defensive end, as they know his presence will be critical to how they prepare for the Silver and Black.
That is the case again this week for the Los Angeles Rams, who, like every other opponent that prepares for the Raiders, will have a tall task with Crosby lined up across from their offensive line.
Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur spoke on Crosby this week, noting the work ethic and talent the three-time Pro Bowler brings.
"He's a stud, he's a game wrecker," LaFleur said. " ... So much respect. Last year was the first year I had ever had to go against him per se. I've never played him before on any team I've been on. You got to see him up close and how destructive this guy can be. What really stands out about him and this defense is he doesn't take a play off ever, and he plays so hard. That's the way this game should be played. The utmost respect for him and the other guys, and just kind of what they're doing there on defense in terms of just how hard they play. We'll have our hands full for sure, not just with him, but all these guys."
Crosby was dominant against the Rams in the teams' last meeting in 2022 when Los Angeles defeated the Raiders with a go-ahead late-game drive on Thursday Night Football. The Raiders edge rusher totaled four tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a pass defensed.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was out for that game and hasn't faced Crosby since the defensive end's rookie year when Stafford was with the Detroit Lions, but nonetheless, he knows what to expect.
"He's an incredible player, to be honest with you," Stafford said this week. "He jumps off the tape. He's in there on every single play, and his effort is relentless. He obviously has great skill, technique and physical attributes as well, but he has the motor to go with it that's as good or better than everybody that I've put on when I watch the tape. Really great competitor. ... Overall, he's an enjoyable guy to compete against. He's intense out there, he loves playing the game, he loves competing and he's a really good player."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.