REPORT: 1st Round Draft Set; What is the Raiders' Move?
The answer will arrive when league commissioner Roger Goodell announces the pick.
Until then, any speculation about what the Las Vegas Raiders will do with their No. 6 pick is all speculation; no matter how accurate it might seem leading up to the fact.
Pete Carroll is the new coach for a specific purpose -- stability and continuity. Same with new GM John Spytek.
This Raiders team will not be one of risk-takers, not when Carroll is to build a framework to set up his successor for the best chance possible at winning football. Sure, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders might fall to the sixth pick. And he might even pan out as an NFL quarterback, too.
But do the Raiders take the shot?
The NFL Draft order is set for the first round, and NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter listed the Silver and Black's biggest needs as a quarterback, running back, wide receiver, cornerback, and defensive tackle.
"Two late-season wins took the Raiders out of the hunt for a top-five pick, but they still need to find a franchise quarterback in the draft or free agency (in addition to adding talent at running back and receiver)," he wrote.
Free agency brings options in Minnesota's Sam Darnold or Pittsburgh's Russell Wilson. Both could fit well in the desert for what the franchise needs them for. Don't count out the Cleveland Browns' Jameis Winston as a bridge, either.
For running back, the Raiders could very well take 2,000-yard rusher Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State, an explosive, shifty, angry runner who brings as much versatility as any back in the draft. Even in the second round there could be as many talented options for a starting ball carrier as Kaleb Johnson (Iowa), Omarion Hampton (North Carolina), or Ohio State stars Quinshon Judkins or TreVeyon Henderson.
Defensively, there are a plethora of talented defenders the Raiders could consider taking. Michigan's Will Johnson could be a huge addition to the secondary and help form a dominant backfield with Jack Jones, Jakorian Bennett, Nate Hobbs, and Tre'von Moehrig (should Hobbs and Moehrig stay).
Johnson's teammate, Mason Graham, is an high-motor two-way interior defender that can equally stuff the run or cause chaos in the passing game. An eye needs to be on Georgia's Jalon Walker, an incredibly gifted edge rusher/linebacker.
