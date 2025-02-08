If Price is Right, Can Jameis Winston Fit as Raiders' Bridge QB?
The Las Vegas Raiders need to find a quarterback. Conventional thinking is that they will address the need in the 2025 NFL Draft; the risk, however, could warn them off.
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado quarterback, is shaky at best and his draft stock has been declining throughout this draft cycle. He will likely be available at No. 6 for the Raiders. Miami's Cam Ward is the best in the draft by all accounts, but he probably won't make it out of the top-3 selections.
The Raiders could very well pull the trigger on Sanders. Or Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, who has been rising up draft boards since last fall. Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek will collaborate with minority owner Tom Brady to make the right move -- but all three are smart enough to know if they draft a signal caller there needs to be a year of sitting and learning.
That allows for the best chance for success, especially when the majority of first-round quarterbacks fail.
They could avoid the draft altogether in 2024. Many have tied the Silver and Black to Russell Wilson, soon to be free from Pittsburgh. Obviously, there is a strong connection to Carroll. Lots have speculated about a high-profile grab either Minnesota Vikings quarterback -- Sam Darnold or the young, talented 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy.
However, an option that is being criminally overlooked by many is the Cleveland Browns' Jameis Winston. Winston saw a revival in 2024 after stepping in for Deshaun Watson; his money quotes and one-liners in interviews aside, Winston exhibited some solid quarterbacking, it was marred by his struggle with turnovers.
Still, Winston had a completion percentage over 60% and he tossed 13 touchdowns in seven games. The former 5,000-yard passer is long past his prime and his legacy as a first-round bust is probably cemented.
That being said, as a veteran and consummate teammate, Winston is a viable option for a bridge quarterback. He would have to come cheap and there should be no gaurantees of starter status. He would have to earn it.
During Super Bowl week festivities in New Orleans, Winston told Pro Football Talk that while he would prefer to be the "main" guy, he is willing to serve a bridge role. Why? He just wants to play the game longer. He wants to prove to be a "trustworthy" quarterback.
"I’m praying for another opportunity to sling that pill and prove to these owners and head coaches that I can be a trustworthy quarterback,” Winston said. “I think that’s the only thing that I haven’t proven since I’ve been in this league. I’ve had the numbers in terms of statistics, but, man, I haven’t won enough games.”
The Raiders want to compete under Carroll, who has made it clear that he wants to establish/maintain a healthy culture and future for the franchise. Winston wants some more time in the sun -- a tale as old as the game itself. The two could link up to put a Band Aid on the quarterback situation.
Here's some more food for thought -- it would be a classic Raiders move to grab a struggling veteran with something to offer and get the most out of him. Carroll knows how to handle quarterbacks, too. Look at what he could get out of Geno Smith.
Winston could be the trustworthy bridge while Carroll sets the pieces in place for a long-term option.
