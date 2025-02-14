REPORT: 2024 Re-Draft Poses Misguided Question of Raiders' Needs
The Las Vegas Raiders have a bona fide franchise pillar in tight end Brock Bowers. The 13th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft set rookie tight end records, receiving records, and led tight ends in receptions and yards.
All while dealing with three different quarterbacks (all of which lackluster) and two offensive coordinators.
Former coach Antonio Pierce said of Bowers, "This guy is different. It’s different, because when you get matched up on the No. 1 corner, when you’re getting double-teamed throughout the field, and they know we’re going to throw him the ball, and we’re going to keep throwing him the ball, and he’s winning those matchups. It’s hard.
"I mean, I think there was some comparisons early on to Aaron Hernandez, of that type, but I just think the way he plays the game after he has the ball -- I mean, it’s really like a running back. He’s a receiver when the ball is in the air, and when he has a ball in his hand, I mean he’s punishing people. He’s skilled enough obviously with his hands and his catch radius. I can’t really speak highly enough about this player. This player is doing a hell of a job this year for us, and it’s no secret what we’re going to do each and every play when there’s an opportunity to throw it to 89.”
That's high praise, but it was much-deserved. Bowers is a generational talent, and his first-team All-Pro honor and other awards and accolades proved it. In a 2024 NFL re-draft from CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, Bowers doesn't fall to No. 13 (he shouldn't have in the actual draft, as many experts around the league tagged him as one of four "can't-miss" prospects and a "dog". Poor drafting teams and quarterback needy teams facilitated the fall).
Bowers goes at No. 10 to the New York Jets. The Raiders end up with another stellar pass-catching rookie in Brian Thomas Jr., who was one of the few bright spots in the Jacksonville Jaguars' season. Thomas caught 87 passes for 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
"The Raiders get a big, fast athlete at the receiver spot who had a tremendous rookie campaign. This is needed in Las Vegas," Trapasso wrote.
While Thomas is certainly looking like a future NFL superstar, the Raiders get more with Bowers. He is a world-class blocker, especially downfield at the point of attack, and they can use him in a variety of ways. Tight end weapons are hard to come by, even in the modern game; Bowers will always be the right move.
