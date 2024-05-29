REPORT: Allegiant Stadium Ranked as One of Safest Stadiums in NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders undoubtedly have one of the best stadiums in the National Football League.
Pro Football Writers of America member Scott Gulbransen recently analyzed how the Raiders also have one of the safest stadiums in the league.
“Situated just off the famed and rowdy Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is one of the newest venues in the NFL’s lineup,” Gulbransen said. “The Raiders stadium was home to Super Bowl LVIII and earned rave reviews as host to the year’s biggest game.
“Despite the city’s reputation for its gaming, vibrant nightlife, and entertainment, the Raiders stadium offers a secure environment for fans. It ranks ninth in violent crime rate ranking with a score of 35.41 and shares seventh place in total crime index ranking with Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and SoFi Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.”
Allegiant Stadium was ranked seventh in the league in terms of safety, better than every other team in the AFC West.
“Arrowhead Stadium ranked 20th overall,” Gulbransen said. “Arrowhead Stadium exhibits a notably higher violent crime rate of 63.18 and a lower total crime index of 1. Despite having a devoted fan base, the Kansas City Chiefs’ home turf receives a D crime grade, indicating lower safety levels.”
The Denver Broncos’ home field was ranked near the bottom of the league.
“Sharing the 28th spot overall, Empower Field records the highest violent crime rate among AFC West stadiums at 74.14,” Gulbransen said. “It also holds a low total crime index of 1 and an F crime grade, positioning it as one of the least secure venues in the NFL.”
SoFi Stadium is tied for 10th place overall alongside Allegiant Stadium [in terms of safety,] Gulbransen said. “SoFi Stadium mirrors similar statistics with a violent crime rate of 35.91 and a total crime index rank of 7. However, SoFi Stadium scores lower on fan behavior ranking (24) and earns a C for its crimes, placing it slightly below Allegiant Stadium regarding overall safety.”
In addition to the other factors considered in the rankings, fan behavior was also considered. Raiders fans are highly ranked, just like Allegiant Stadium itself.
“Despite its rowdy reputation, Raider Nation and its often costume-clad superfans have proven their loyalty may run deep, but they don’t get out of control,” Gulbransen said. “While the D+ crime rating may not appear outstanding initially, it positions the stadium at 10th place out of 32, suggesting that it is a much safer venue for home and visiting fans alike.”
