REPORT: Are the Raiders a Good Landing Spot For a Coach?
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a disappointing season. The Raiders have not found the success they would have liked under first-year head coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce took over as interim head coach last season and did a good job. Pierce landed the Raiders' head coaching job this past offseason but has not had the season the organization envisioned.
It is not all on the head coach -- there have been many factors as to why the Silver and Black has had an abysmal season.
With four games left, the Raiders are 2-11 and currently hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders are a talented team on both sides of the ball that needs to find a franchise quarterback. They have dealt with injuries all season long and the offense much like last season has struggled.
The Raiders have already made coaching changes during the bye week this season. After the season the Raiders will have a decision to make on Antonio Pierce. If the Raiders do move on from Pierce, is the Raiders job a good landing spot?
"In a division with Andy Reid, Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton ... Antonio Pierce, I know him, and I like him, he feels overwhelmed," said radio host Colin Cowherd on "The Herd". "That is the best coaching division. You are making an argument now that you have three first-ballot Hall of Fame coaches. Antonio Pierce has never been a head coach. I do not think it was a winning proposition. Does it sound to you like going into a season, Antonio Pierce and Gardner Minshew, against Harbaugh and Herbert, Mahomes and Reid ... I think it is a very interesting job. They have a left tackle, a superstar tight end, and an all-world pass rusher. They to me are an offensive coach and quarterback away from being interesting. But even if they get it right, the division is a Hall of Fame Mount Rushmore."
"Mark Davis earlier this week in Dallas said that he likes how hard the guys are still playing, so that is a good thing," said NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. "And I think we both like Antonio Pierce. The bigger question is, is Mark Davis going to want to pay three different head coaches who are no longer in the building? ... If he fires AP, he is paying Pierce, McDaniels, and [Jon] Gruden. None of them are in the building. Then you have the Tom Brady element ... It is a really good job."
