REPORT: Eichenberg Named as a Day 3 Player Who Could Have Instant Impact
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason needing to fill voids at specific positions on their roster and add depth at other positions. While the Raiders have a formidable duo at linebacker with Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, that lacked much depth behind those two players. They wisely addressed the depth behind their solid starters by drafting linebacker Tommy Eichenberg from Ohio State on the third day of the NFL Draft. The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher believes Eichenberg could make an instant impact for the Raiders.
“The biggest offseason goal for new coach Antonio Pierce was to improve the "spine" of the Las Vegas Raiders' defense,” Mosher said. “In the first week of free agency, the Raiders added Christian Wilkins to pair with Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson, and Malcolm Koonce. They wanted to get better in the front seven, and they accomplished that goal.”
“But they did not draft a defensive player until Day 3 of the draft. One of their mid-round picks that is worth watching this year is linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, a fifth-round pick from Ohio State. During his career in Colombus, Ohio, Eichenberg started 27 games for the Buckeyes and racked up 266 tackles, including 21 tackles for a loss. However, an offseason hamstring injury forced him to miss a lot of pre-draft training, which could be why he fell to the fifth round.”
Mosher notes that Spillane and Deablo are both entering the final years of their respective contracts.
“Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo give the Raiders two solid linebackers,” Mosher said. “But both will enter the final years of their contracts, and neither was drafted or signed by the current front office or coaching staff. Spillane is the most likely linebacker to stay on the field because Deablo has been unable to stay healthy for much of his career. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Eichenberg take his spot in the starting lineup as he would give the Raiders another plus run defender.”
“Eichenberg’s ability to stop the run is the reason he could get on the field a lot as a rookie. He has fantastic instincts and the power to stop runners in their tracks. While his coverage ability is a bit of a question mark, there is no doubt that he can be a net positive for the Raiders' defense right away with his intensity and football IQ. Eichenberg projects as a starting linebacker in the NFL. The only question is, how long will it take him to steal a job away from a veteran?”
