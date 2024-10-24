REPORT: Former Coach Has Inspiring Message For Raiders
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden coached the Silver and Black in two separate stints. Both ended unceremoniously, especially the last one.
In November 2021, Gruden was fired when leaked emails were released. He currently has an ongoing lawsuit against NFL commissioner Roger Goodell because of it. Gruden claims that the NFL "cherry-picked" emails from before he was coach to get him fired.
Despite his tumultuous ending with the Raiders, Gruden recently said he was still a Raiders fan on the "Pacman Jones Show," per The Spun.
"You know my son [Deuce Gruden] is on that staff," Gruden said. "He's one of the strength coaches, so I watch every single play. I still root for 'em like I was still on the staff."
Gruden also shared his thoughts on the Davante Adams trade. He said he would've done everything in his power to get the ball to Adams more. He said he wouldn't have let the All-Pro wide receiver get away.
The Super Bowl-winning head coach diagnosed the Raiders No. 1 problem as "too much turnovers."
"They've had a lot of injuries, but people don't know that defense has suffered some losses," Gruden said. "The quarterback position and the offensive coordinator are new; it's a mixture right now that hasn't clicked yet."
Head coach Antonio Pierce is the third head coach since Gruden's departure in 2021. Pierce's vision and energy brought so much promise throughout the offseason, especially when he ended on such a strong note last year. However, the Raiders are now 2-5 and things continue to spiral.
Of Pierce, Gruden was optimistic and acknowledged (from experience) the difficulty of the first-year head coach's situation.
"It's his first year as a full-time head coach," Gruden said. "There's been a lot of adversity. I don't like to write people off seven games into it. I think there's a lot of football left to be played. They gotta get the quarterback to be playing consistently well, or it doesn't matter who coaches the team. Right now it's a struggle offensively out there."
Gruden's record across his two stints with the Silver and Black is 60-57.
