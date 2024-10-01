REPORT: Former Raider Facing Potential Suspension From NFL
Former Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, now with the Green Bay Packers, is in hot water.
Per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, the NFL fined Jacobs $45,020 for lowering his helmet amidst being tackled against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. If he is disciplined again, he could be suspended.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jacobs was talked to before the season about future violations leading to suspension.
"Although it’s true that Jacobs often lowers his shoulder as he’s bracing for impact with a defender, and that sometimes leads to contact with the top of his helmet, the hit that led to the $45,020 fine didn’t look particularly egregious and wasn’t flagged on the field," Smith wrote. "Jacobs plans to appeal his fine, according to the report. He was also fined twice for use of his helmet in 2023, and one of those fines was reduced on appeal and the other was rescinded entirely."
So far in Green Bay, Jacobs has had a solid season. He is seventh in the league in rushing yards (329) as well as seventh in the league in carries (71). The Raiders and Jacobs separated in the offseason when Jacobs left in free agency.
The split seemed mutual for both parties, but over the summer Jacobs made some eyebrow-raising comments to Chris Long on Long's "Green Light" podcast. The comments came off as bitter.
"The most frustrating thing about it all I feel like, especially when you got like me, Tae [Davante Adams], and Maxx [Crosby], you got guys that come in every day and work hard, and you don't get the results," Jacobs said. "And then it gets to the point where like, 'OK, I'm working hard, and I'm doing every little detail, every little step, and I'm still not getting the results. So, I didn't have the answers. And that's the part that was the most frustrating is like, OK, you do everything that you're asked of, but you still don't get the result that you want or this or that. And it's like you'll be close, but every year you're close, but it's not winning. So, that was a big thing for me, too. I'm like, 'Man, y'all want me to come back on a discount and lose? I don't know how I feel about that.'"
