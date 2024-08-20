REPORT: Former Raider QB is in 'Make-Or-Break' Season
The Las Vegas Raiders moved on from long-time franchise quarterback Derek Carr after the 2022 season.
Carr then signed a four-year, $150-million contract with the New Orleans Saints. In his first year in New Orleans, he had an up-and-down season, throwing for 3,878 yards and 25 touchdowns but missing the postseason.
The Saints selected South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. So far, Rattler has played great football in the preseason, which has provoked Saints fans to call for Rattler to take the starting job over Carr.
Is this just preseason hype for Rattler, or could it spell doom for the former four-time Raiders Pro Bowler?
One NFL analyst seems to think it is the former but does not think it is ridiculous that Rattler is receiving all this hype.
Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon recently released a piece giving thoughts on every team ahead of Week 2 of the preseason.
Gagnon’s analysis of the Carr/Rattler situation is as follows:
“I've been doing this long enough to know not to overreact to action from the second half of a Week 1 preseason game, but I at least want to see more of Spencer Rattler. If the rookie fifth-round pick can keep flashing, the Saints seriously need to consider a short leash on Derek Carr in what is likely a make-or-break season.”
Since Carr's departure, the Raiders' quarterback situation has not been smooth, and Carr has not played his best football since signing with the Saints.
Carr had good moments in New Orleans in 2023 but lacked consistency. By the end of the season, many fans grew restless with his play.
Rattler has not put up major numbers through two preseason games, but the flashes of poise in the pocket and command of the offense have encouraged fans and analysts.
Carr’s starting job is not likely on the line, but he will need to play better football throughout 2024 to hold off Rattler in the short term.
Carr is the Raiders’ all-time passing yards leader at 35,222 yards and the all-time passing touchdowns leader with 217.
Carr is an older quarterback, and he may have more football behind him than ahead of him.
However, there is still good football left in his tank, and he has to prove he is the right answer for the Saints’ franchise in 2024, or the team may go in another direction.
